'We've just decided enough's enough': Women senators on abortion in South Carolina

Published May 17, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT
Abortion rights advocates and lawmakers hold a press conference before debate of a bill that would restrict abortions after six weeks, at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 16, 2023. (Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear this interview on our podcast, Here & Now Anytime.

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with South Carolina lawmakers Katrina Shealy and Margie Bright Matthews, two of five “sister senators,” a bipartisan group of the only women in the state senate who are banding together to fight a near-total ban on abortion in a special session that starts this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.