Jan. 6 rioters are raising money. Is that legal?

Published June 6, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Michael Kunzelman, who found that Jan. 6 rioters are raising thousands of dollars for their legal defense even though some have government lawyers — and judges are clawing it back in the form of fines.

Criminal justice professor Candace McCoy talks about the laws around fundraising.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.