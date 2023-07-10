New emissions lab in California aims to fight pollution, help with climate goals

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulates car and truck pollution in the state. It’s set to open a state-of-the-art lab and testing facility in Riverside, California. The goal is to help vehicles meet California’s stringent air pollution standards and fight climate change.

Saul Gonzalez of KQED’s The California Report has more.

Emissions testing of a motorcycle in the California Air Resources Board’s new lab in the city of Riverside. (Photo: Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

