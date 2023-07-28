© 2023 KUNR
'Anti-planner' redefines methods to stay organized. Now there's a kid-friendly version

Published July 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT

One thing on a student’s back-to-school shopping list might be a planner. But for some, using a planner for organization can be more stressful than helpful. Artist Dani Donovan can relate.

One approach that has worked to turn herself around and be more productive is throwing out the traditional idea of a calendar and a schedule with dates and times. This month, she released a kid-friendly version of her activity book for procrastinators called “The Anti-Planner.” We revisit a conversation she had in January with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.