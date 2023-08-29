© 2023 KUNR
Why hasn't the head of Spain's soccer federation been removed after forcibly kissing a player?

Published August 29, 2023 at 5:52 AM PDT

Luis Rubiales is the head of Spain’s soccer federation. After the Spanish team emerged victorious in the women’s World Cup, Rubiales forcibly kissed forward Jennifer Hermoso without her consent.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with The GIST’s Lauren Tuiskula about how pervasive sexual misconduct still is in sports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.