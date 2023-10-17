President Biden to head to Israel

President Biden will be going to Israel on Wednesday. He will also be stopping in Amman, Jordan, to meet with Jordan’s king, Egypt’s president and the head of the Palestinian Authority from the West Bank as the White House and other world leaders seek a resolution to the ongoing deadly conflict.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes finds out what Biden hopes to achieve and what challenges he faces in his mission from NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith who will be along on the trip.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.