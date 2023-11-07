© 2023 KUNR
Save the Children and other humanitarian aid agencies call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Published November 7, 2023 at 4:06 AM PST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, despite mounting international pressure, including numerous large-scale protests over the weekend that were attended by hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.

We speak to Janti Soeripto, CEO and president of Save the Children, who made a united call with several other heads of humanitarian agencies for an immediate ceasefire.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.