© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We couldn’t do this without you — our listeners and members. Thank you for helping us reach our fall fund drive goal, as well as achieve a legacy of 60 years of sustaining our community. Your support is what makes KUNR Public Radio possible.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published November 8, 2023 at 2:09 AM PST

Ohio votes to amend state constitution to enshrine abortion rights. Five candidates will face off in third GOP debate. The number of babies born with syphilis is ten times what it was a decade ago.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin