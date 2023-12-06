Deep brain stimulation could aid in recovery from brain injury

A small study suggests that deep brain stimulation can improve focus and attention in people recovering from a moderate or severe traumatic brain injury. This restoration of some executive brain function could offer a path forward for the many veterans and civilians in the U.S. who are living with debilitating impairments due to their injuries with little hope of treatment until now.

