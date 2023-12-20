© 2023 KUNR
UN Security Council reconvenes to call for halt in fighting as death toll in Gaza approaches 20,000

Published December 20, 2023 at 4:20 AM PST
A picture taken on Dec. 20, 2023, from Rafah shows smoke billowing after Israeli strikes over the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel wages war against Hamas in the besieged enclave. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council reconvenes Wednesday to discuss a humanitarian resolution to stop the fighting that won’t get vetoed by the U.S.

We get the latest from The Washington Post’s Louisa Loveluck.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

