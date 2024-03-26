© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s spring fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from the KUNR Advisory Board!

Now is the time to act – click here to make a gift to KUNR today or increase your sustaining membership and have it matched.

Retirement crisis is growing says BlackRock CEO

Published March 26, 2024 at 6:33 AM PDT

Larry Fink, CEO of the influential investment firm BlackRock, has warned global leaders of a growing retirement crisis in his annual letter to shareholders. Fink says a rapidly aging population is putting serious pressure on social systems meant to support retirees and, in turn, putting more pressure on the working-age population.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” dives into the numbers behind the warning. He joins host Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.