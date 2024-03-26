© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s spring fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from the KUNR Advisory Board!

Now is the time to act – click here to make a gift to KUNR today or increase your sustaining membership and have it matched.

Supreme Court looks at abortion pill mifepristone

Published March 26, 2024 at 5:11 AM PDT

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday in a case about mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions, which make up about half of abortions in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy and co-faculty director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown Law School.

Pharmacists across the country are following the case. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration began allowing pharmacies to fill prescriptions for mifepristone. CVS and Walgreens recently announced they’ll dispense the pill where it’s legal. And some independent pharmacies across the country have also been doing so.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mayur Dev, head pharmacist at Fairmont Pharmacy in Phoenix, which dispenses the pill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.