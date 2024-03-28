© 2024 KUNR
ISIS-K: What to know about the group that claims responsibility for Moscow concert attack

Published March 28, 2024 at 6:11 AM PDT

A branch of the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall last week.

The group, known as ISIS-K, is primarily based in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But U.S officials warn that it is expanding its reach.

We hear more about the group and its motivations from Daniel Byman. He’s a senior fellow with the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a professor at Georgetown University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.