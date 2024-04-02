© 2024 KUNR
Israeli airstrikes kill World Central Kitchen international workers, and NGOs are responding

Published April 2, 2024 at 5:06 AM PDT

The World Central Kitchen has stopped its relief effort in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes killed seven aid workers. The international food aid organization says it was a “targeted attack.”

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu calls it “unintentional” and says an investigation is underway.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Shaina Low, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

