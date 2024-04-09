© 2024 KUNR
How a children’s book publisher is prioritizing diverse stories beyond heritage months

Published April 9, 2024 at 5:25 AM PDT
Jessica Echevarria is editorial director at Lee & Low Books. (Courtesy)
Jessica Echevarria is editorial director at Lee & Low Books. (Courtesy)

As the daughter of immigrants, Jessica Echevarria says she never saw herself represented in books growing up.

Now, rising up the ranks in her book publishing career, she has taken her lived experience to help make a change in diversifying the types of stories that children like her daughter have access to.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Echeverria, who is the editorial director at Lee & Low Books, about her team’s approach to elevating stories about everyone, for everyone.

The Lee & Low Books editorial team. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

