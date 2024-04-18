© 2024 KUNR
FDA's sickle cell therapy approval help Black Minnesotans dream of 'life without any restrictions'

Published April 18, 2024 at 5:25 AM PDT

Roughly 100,000 Americans, most of whom are Black, are living with sickle cell disease. The recent Food and Drug Administration approval of two new gene therapies brings the promise of a cure.

Kyra Miles of Minnesota Public Radio shares how these therapies are reverberating in the sickle cell community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.