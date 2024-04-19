In 'Replay,' video game pioneer Jordan Mechner explores his Jewish family's story of survival

© 2024 KUNR
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:20 AM PDT
Jordan Mechner and the cover of "Replay: Memoir of an Uprooted Family." (Courtesy)
Jordan Mechner and the cover of "Replay: Memoir of an Uprooted Family." (Courtesy)

Jordan Mechner has created some of the most influential video games of all time, including the wildly successful “Prince of Persia” series. He just wrote and illustrated a graphic novel titled “Replay: Memoir of an Uprooted Family,” which interweaves his personal history with the story of how his grandfather and father fled Vienna to escape the Nazis.

Book excerpt: ‘Replay’

By Jordan Mechner

Excerpted from “Replay” by Jordan Mechner.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.