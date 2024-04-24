© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
iPhone users: Having trouble listening live on KUNR.org? Click here to download our app to listen to your favorite shows.

Supreme Court weighs Idaho case about abortion restrictions in medical emergencies

Published April 24, 2024 at 5:06 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with law professor Mary Ziegler about what Supreme Court justices said from the bench Wednesday as they heard their first case about the constitutionality of a state abortion restriction since the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Biden administration argues that federal emergency care law overrides the state of Idaho’s law that only allows abortions in a medical emergency if the mother faces death.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.