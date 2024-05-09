Could bird flu spark the next pandemic?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo about the bird flu that has recently sickened dairy cows in several states but so far only one dairy worker in Texas.

Nuzzo says more widespread testing is needed to ensure that H5N1 does not spread more easily among humans.

In past outbreaks, this strain of avian flu has killed one out of every two people who are infected.

