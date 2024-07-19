© 2024 KUNR
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Northern Nevada seniors concerned about democracy, environment, and cost of living

By Lucia Starbuck
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM PDT
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (front left) meets with senior advocates (clockwise) Mac Rossi, Kyle Waxman, Marsy Kupfersmith, Larry Weiss, Donna Clontz, Jane Gruner, Andrea Pelto at the Sierra View Library in Reno, Nevada on July 8, 2024.
1 of 5  — Roundtable.jpg
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (front left) meets with senior advocates (clockwise) Mac Rossi, Kyle Waxman, Marsy Kupfersmith, Larry Weiss, Donna Clontz, Jane Gruner, Andrea Pelto at the Sierra View Library in Reno, Nevada on July 8, 2024.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Public Radio
Brooks smiles for a photo inside a sound studio with a microphone pointed toward him.
2 of 5  — Ron Brooks.jpg
Ron Brooks at the KUNR studio in Reno, Nevada, on July 15, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Chandler smiles for a photo while standing inside a tree stump.
3 of 5  — Jacquie Chandler.jpg
Jacquie Chandler at the Incline Village Library on July 10, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Myler smiles for a photo while seated with a microphone pointed toward him.
4 of 5  — Glade Myler.jpg
Carson City resident Glade Myler at the Carson City Senior Center on July 9, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Walters smiles for a photo while seated with a microphone pointed toward him.
5 of 5  — Wayne Walters.jpg
Volunteer Wayne Walters at the Carson City Senior Center on July 9, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Voters over the age of 65 make up the largest voting bloc in Nevada when broken down by age. But do they feel heard by political candidates this election? In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck spoke to seniors to find out. Listen to their concerns regarding democracy and how they’re navigating an increased cost of living.

Following the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Reno resident Ron Brooks said it has the potential to further erode democracy, but he hopes to see Trump change his tone with a unifying message. Incline Village resident Jacquie Chandler wants to see more eco-friendly policies in the Tahoe region, such as banning fertilized landscaping, building land-to-water transit, and creating wildlife viewing areas. At the Carson City Senior Center, Glade Myler and volunteer Wayne Walters share their thoughts on pocketbook issues and how they view the presidential candidates.

These voters will be crucial in deciding who gets sent to the White House and which party controls the U.S. Senate, according to a new national AARP report released in June. Maria Moore, state director for AARP Nevada, and Erin Neff, communications director, explain why this voting bloc is so motivated to vote, and what issues they’re thinking about heading to the polls, such as preserving social security and support for family caregivers.

Throughout the election, many eyes have been on President Joe Biden, his age, and his performance at the debate with Trump last month as he campaigns for re-election. Many Democrats have called for him to step aside. However, some senior advocates call this a distraction. This episode also includes a roundtable discussion with Andrea Pelto, a member of the Sparks Senior Advisory Committee; Donna Clontz who is on the AARP Nevada Executive Council; and sisters Marcy Kupfersmith and Kyle Waxman, who are both a part of the senior coalition of Washoe County, about health care costs and feeling dismissed by elected officials who are seniors themselves.

