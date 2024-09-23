Green Party will not be on Nevada's general election ballot

The Nevada Democratic Party sued the Green Party in June. They argued that the Green Party had used the wrong affidavit for voter signatures.

The paperwork submitted by the Green Party contained a mistake. Consequently, an employee in the secretary of state’s office sent them a sample petition that included the wrong affidavit.

As a result, the petitions the Green Party submitted afterwards did not contain the requirements for access to the ballot.

The Green Party has gone through a state trial, the Nevada Supreme Court, and now the U.S. Supreme Court. On Sept. 20, they chose not to restore Stein to the Nevada ballot.

Margary Hanson is one of the co-chairs of the Nevada Green Party. She was at the First Judicial District Court hearing, she said. She believes that the petition form the party was given was deliberately incorrect.

“We were denied, without any explanation whatsoever, over a deliberate miscommunication on the part of another Democratic Party member to me over the petition form,” she said.

The Nevada Green Party X account (@GreenPartyNV) carried on with these claims, and in a statement through a series of posts, the account user wrote, “We were told our original petition was "outdated" and given a petition to circulate, from the #NVSOSElectionsDivision. A deliberate act on their part to misdirect us.”

Nevada does not have a write-in option on the ballot. The Nevada Green Party views this as voter suppression, Hanson said.

She said she will choose the “None of These Candidates” option when she votes this November.

KUNR’s Ember Braun is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.