Hip-hop artists and the 2024 Senegal election

Elections aren't just a space for politicians to set the agenda around the world. Artists often weigh in on elections through their work. In Senegal, hip-hop artists have long played a key role in determining who wins at the polls. Despite harsh government crackdowns against free speech, they continue to exert an influence in the 2024 election cycle, as NPR's Chloe Veltman reports.

CHLOE VELTMAN, BYLINE: Senegalese hip-hop artists made their feelings heard in the run-up to this year's presidential elections in March with songs like "Dictateur," condemning then-president Macky Sall, who, in February, plunged the already troubled country into further crisis after postponing the election.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DICTATEUR")

XUMAN: (Singing in non-English language).

VELTMAN: The artist behind this track, Xuman, was among the many who recorded protest songs, blaming the leadership for the country's high poverty and unemployment levels.

XUMAN: At a certain point, there were, like, too much political scandals. And also the worst thing was the fact that he was supposed to stay for two terms.

VELTMAN: Xuman says Sall's postponement led many to think he would try for an unconstitutional third term. The hip-hop community used social media to amplify their protest songs and speeches, took to the streets and, most importantly, encouraged people to vote.

XUMAN: We have to shape the Senegalese opinion, like the kids. We have to take the life in control and go and votes.

VELTMAN: In a country where nearly three-quarters of the population is under 35, hip-hop has been a dominating cultural force for decades. Lyrics are often politically charged. The prominent hip-hop collective Y'en a Marre - translation, I'm Fed Up - has been especially instrumental over the years in heading up successful protest and voter registration campaigns. "Daas Fananal" is one of its get-out-the-vote themed tracks from 2011.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAAS FANANAL")

Y'EN A MARRE: (Singing in non-English language).

VELTMAN: Historian James J. Fisher studies West African politics and culture at Ohio University.

JAMES J FISHER: What's unique about Y'en A Marre is it was very much a civil society organization, registering people to vote, taking people to the polls and trying to do political education.

VELTMAN: Emory University African studies scholar Bamba Ndiaye researches social movements and pop culture. He says some hip-hop artists went beyond registering voters, attending rallies, and releasing protest songs during this year's election cycle.

BAMBA NDIAYE: Some of them were quite overt and open about their leaning towards opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

VELTMAN: That's a risky proposition in a country whose leaders have consistently cracked down on critics. In 2023, hip-hop artist Baba Kana was killed by police in a protest against the government's condemnation and imprisonment of Sonko. And fellow artist Nitdoff spent months behind bars for showing his support for the opposition leader, such as at this 2021 rally shared on YouTube.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Chanting in non-English language).

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language).

VELTMAN: Sonko was eventually released. He became Senegal's prime minister after Macky Sall lost the election in March. Bamba Ndiaye says hip-hop artists helped with this effort. He adds, at least for now, this community supports the new leadership.

NDIAYE: So far, people seem quite optimistic.

VELTMAN: But not everyone in hip-hop feels that way. Although rapper Toussa supported Sonko in the run-up to this year's election and released songs attacking then-President Macky Sall, such as "Devil's Work"...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DEVIL'S WORK")

TOUSSA: (Rapping in non-English language).

VELTMAN: ...She says she's become concerned about the low number of women in the new administration and the lack of support for women's programs.

TOUSSA: They don't have, like, space for woman to their agenda. This is not about politics. This is about women's right.

VELTMAN: Toussa says she's now at work on a new album featuring songs that will bring these issues to light. Chloe Veltman, NPR News.

