Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation offers $380k in scholarships to help students build careers

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation is accepting applications for its Workforce Scholarship Program until June 30.The goal is to help local students and young adults afford the education or training they need to build careers, and stay in the Tahoe Truckee community.

This year, $380,000 in scholarship funds are available to support students pursuing in-demand careers including education, healthcare, and even aviation.

The program is about investing in the future of the community, said Phyllis McConn, community impact officer at Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

“We want people to live here, not only work, but be part of the community. Be soccer coaches, serve at schools, volunteer, do trash clean-up, all things that make you part of a community,” McConn said.

The goal is to remove financial barriers that make it harder for students to move forward, McConn said.

“We want to be one and done. Even if a student is applying for law school, we want to know what that annual gap is for them, and try and fill it so they can just go forward with their education,” she said.

This year, the Workforce Scholarship Program expanded thanks to the support of local donors, foundations, and organizations.

One example is a scholarship created by volunteers from Tahoe Forest Health in honor of longtime volunteers Al and Josie Noyes, which supports healthcare professionals.