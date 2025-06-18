© 2025 KUNR
Study finds climate disasters can alter the development of kids' brains before they're even born

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 18, 2025 at 8:52 AM PDT

A team of researchers at City University of New York’s Graduate Center has linked climate disasters to developmental differences in the brains of children who were in utero during the weather event.

Kate Yoder, senior staff writer with our editorial partners at Grist, joins us to explain what these findings mean in a world where climate change is causing more extreme weather events.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

