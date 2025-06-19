© 2025 KUNR
What next for Estée Lauder after Leonard Lauder's passing?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 19, 2025 at 8:41 AM PDT

Leonard Lauder, the son of the founder of Estée Lauder and the company’s former CEO, passed away this weekend at 92. Lauder was influential in the company’s expansion to become a cosmetic industry juggernaut.

Sabela Ojea has covered the Estée Lauder closely for years and is a business reporter who specializes in the retail and consumer goods industries. She joins host Deborah Becker for more on Lauder and what lies ahead for the company he transformed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

