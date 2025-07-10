© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The threat of catastrophic funding cuts for public media looms, and while we don’t know what the U.S. Senate will do, we do know this: We need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media today ➡️

Houses of worship can endorse political candidates without losing tax-exempt status

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:56 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Ed Stetzer, dean of the school of theology at Biola University in Southern California, about a legal settlement reached this week between the Internal Revenue Service and the National Religious Broadcasters organization that allows houses of worship and other nonprofits to endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom