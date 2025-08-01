What is the risk of taking antidepressants during pregnancy?

/ A bottle of Eli Lilly & Co.'s Prozac is pictured at a company facility in Plainfield, Indiana. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Last month, an expert panel hosted by the Food and Drug Administration focused almost entirely on the potential risks of taking drugs like antidepressants during pregnancy. But experts say the risk of untreated mental illness, especially during pregnancy, could be far greater.

Lizzy Lawrence, FDA reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss the debate over taking antidepressants during pregnancy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR