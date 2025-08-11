© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

OpenAI debuts 'research' chatbot GPT-5

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 11, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT

The new generation of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot, “should feel less like ‘talking to AI’ and more like chatting with a helpful friend with PhD-level intelligence,” according to the company.

GPT-5 improves on previous versions of ChatGPT in several ways, OpenAI said, including in its ability to quickly code software from simple prompts.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom