U.S. Open singles follows controversial new doubles format

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:52 AM PDT

The U.S. Open singles finals begin this weekend with record prize money.

They follow the brand-new doubles mini-tournament that took place this week. That competition was widely criticized by doubles specialists as it was mostly populated by the stars of the singles game, but ultimately won by the only full-time doubles pair in the tournament.

Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey, author of the Substack “Tennis and Beyond,” joins host Scott Tong for more.

Here & Now Newsroom