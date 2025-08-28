© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
New film 'A Little Prayer' tells a loving, gentle Southern tale

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 28, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT
David Strathairn and Jane Levy in "A Little Prayer." (Courtesy of Music Box Films)
The new film “A Little Prayer” tells the story of the bond between a North Carolina father and daughter-in-law, played by David Strathairn and Jane Levy. Their relationship is complicated by infidelity, post-traumatic stress disorder, and additional family drama.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Strathairn, Levy, Celia Weston, who plays the matriarch, and writer-director Angus MacLachlan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom