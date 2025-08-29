How does Israeli media cover Gaza?

There’s a widening gap between how Israelis and the rest of the world perceive the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Much of that is due to how the Israeli media portray the conflict at home.

Some Israelis say that their media have abandoned their most essential role: that of keeping the public informed.

NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR