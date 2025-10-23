© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now!
With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward.
We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported.
Support KUNR today: Start a $10 monthly donation ➡️

Jeremy Swift on his villain era in 'Grow,' a movie about growing giant pumpkin

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 8:54 AM PDT
The cast of "Grow." (Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment)
Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment
The cast of "Grow." (Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment)

“Grow” is a new movie about a young girl with magical powers and her move to a fictional town obsessed with growing giant pumpkins for an annual competition. It’s a sweet story about nurturing the things we love and watching them grow up.

We hear from Jeremy Swift, one of the stars of the film. Swift is known for his loveable turn as Leslie Higgins in “Ted Lasso,” but in this film, he dabbles in some villainy.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Swift spoke about the film, its message of found family, and “Ted Lasso” season four.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom