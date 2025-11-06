Connecticut state senator is eating only $6.20 worth of food a day, in solidarity with SNAP recipients

Connecticut State Sen. Anwar Saud is on day 11 of eating only $6.20 worth of food, the amount received by the average Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient daily. His goal, as SNAP recipients are losing all or part of their payments, is to highlight how difficult it is to eat healthily — even in normal times — for those experiencing food insecurity.

Saud is calling on state and federal leaders to compel the United States Department of Agriculture to bridge the funding gap and restore immediate funding. He’s also advocating collaboration among community organizations and faith groups to increase food access as the shutdown continues.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

