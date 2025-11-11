Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., shares why he opposes the Senate shutdown deal

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The lack of a concrete deal on health care has many Democrats fuming. Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley is among them. He sits on the House Appropriations Committee, and he joins me now. Good morning, Congressman.

MIKE QUIGLEY: Morning.

FADEL: I want to start with why you're so angry at your colleagues in the Senate for voting for this deal.

QUIGLEY: Sure. Twenty-two million Americans' health insurance premiums are going to be increasing, I don't know, 114% on the average, from about 888 to about $1906. The Senate deal completely abandons them. During this Trump administration, my constituents ask me, what are you doing? I tell them all I have is my voice and my vote. This is giving up my vote if I were to vote yes on this. I think that my office would be surrounded by crowds with torches if I voted yes on this. This is absolutely critical in terms of affordability and what's most important to the American people.

FADEL: But then what is the answer? I mean, the Republicans have refused to budge. Do you just keep the government shut down forever?

QUIGLEY: No. I think what we saw last Tuesday is some cracks in what the Republicans are doing. They were seeing that they weren't winning this, if anybody wins in a shutdown. I think even the president recognized that. And fundamentally, you've got to ask yourself, at what point do you draw the line? This is a president who has reneged on past deals that we've passed into law - spending deals. This is a president who's unilaterally pushed back on the power of the purse of the House and the Senate. So why would you trust them in the first place? Fool me once is probably the lesson of the day.

FADEL: Now, I understand you're trying to get back to D.C. from Chicago for the vote. When do you expect to vote in the House, and are you and your colleagues going to be able to get back in town with everything going on at the airports?

QUIGLEY: Yeah. I suspect that they'll probably figure this out and get these flights there, but I think most members would be smart to book multiple flights coming back today. We're hearing that the earliest the vote would be is around 4 o'clock Eastern time Wednesday. So we're trying to head back tonight. One way or another, we'll get there. It does remind me of COVID when we were going back to vote for emergency supplementals and there were no flights and people drove to D.C.

FADEL: Now, I know you say you're going to vote against this bill. Another Senator, Dick Durbin from your home state of Illinois, is one of the eight senators who broke with the party and did vote for this bill. His explanation of why was that although he blames the president and Republicans for the shutdown, he, quote, "cannot accept a strategy which wages political battle at the expense of my neighbor's paycheck or the food for his children," unquote. Now, Congressman, this bill does not extend health care subsidies, but it does fund SNAP food benefits through September of 2026. Nearly 2 million people in Illinois receive those benefits. Is this something your constituents needed or need?

QUIGLEY: Absolutely. And I've been at the Chicago Food Depository programs, where we were dispensing the food, people waiting four hours for a single box. But we sound like characters from a Dickens novel. You know, can I have more, please? This is fundamental of what they should have had already. And to say, just to give you what the status quo is, you're going to have to sacrifice health care for millions of Americans. It's just not a deal you need to make, especially at a time when the Republicans seem to be cracking.

FADEL: Given the vote and Democratic senators breaking with the leadership, do you have faith in the leadership of your party in this moment, specifically Senator Chuck Schumer?

QUIGLEY: Yeah. I mean, look, I'll leave the senators to deal with their leadership. You know, my leader, Mr. Jeffries, has said that they're going to stand firm. I believe...

FADEL: Is he whipping the vote against the bill?

QUIGLEY: Yeah. I - he is, and I believe that the Democrats will stand pat. I think last time we only had one or two break from the party. I suspect that'll be the case tomorrow. I don't know what's happening on the Republican caucus. There's always a few who hold out until they get a call from the president, get a photo op and then they go back to their constituents and declare victory.

FADEL: Do Republicans need you to pass the bill? We just have a few seconds.

QUIGLEY: I think they'll get this bill passed, unfortunately, and we go through the status quo. And unfortunately, while people will be getting fed, they won't have health care.

FADEL: That's Democratic Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois. Thank you for your time.

