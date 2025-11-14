The Global Minute: Languages
Did you know that there are approximately 7,000 languages spoken across the globe today? However, many are vanishing at alarming rates.
The first episode of The Global Minute, brought to you by the Northern Nevada International Center, explores why this is happening and what can be done to preserve languages for future generations.
Dive into world stories, cultural insights, and international connections each week with The Global Minute on Wednesdays at 2:04 and 7:04 p.m. before The World on KUNR FM and weekly right here on KUNR.org.