Arts and Culture
The Global Minute Logo brought to you by the Northern Nevada International Center. Gold lines on a blue background with concentric circles.
The Global Minute

The Global Minute: Languages

By Northern Nevada International Center
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:38 AM PST

Did you know that there are approximately 7,000 languages spoken across the globe today? However, many are vanishing at alarming rates.

The first episode of The Global Minute, brought to you by the Northern Nevada International Center, explores why this is happening and what can be done to preserve languages for future generations.

Dive into world stories, cultural insights, and international connections each week with The Global Minute on Wednesdays at 2:04 and 7:04 p.m. before The World on KUNR FM and weekly right here on KUNR.org.

