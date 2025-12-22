Lumbee Tribe wins federal recognition — but some tribes aren't happy

The Lumbee Tribe has been pushing for federal recognition for more than a century. Last week, they finally achieved that goal through the passage of a defense bill in Congress. But not all tribes are happy about the recognition.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses with Graham Lee Brewer, who reports for the Associated Press’s Race and Ethnicity team, focusing on Indigenous communities and tribal nations. He is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and is based in Oklahoma.

