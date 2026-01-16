© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR FM is experiencing technical difficulties with our Hawthorne signal.
We’re currently unable to reach the site due to inclement weather conditions, but we will address this as soon as possible.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

MLK Day concert held annually at the Kennedy Center for 23 years is relocating

WBUR
Published January 16, 2026 at 8:54 AM PST

Let Freedom Ring is an annual event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Over the years major stars have performed at the event, including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and Leslie Odom.

For more than 20 years, Let Freedom Ring has been a signature event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. But not this year, as NPR’s Elizabeth Blair reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR