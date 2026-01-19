© 2026 KUNR
ChatGPT starts testing ads

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 19, 2026 at 8:56 AM PST

Advertisements are coming to ChatGPT. The world’s most popular chatbot will soon serve up advertisements influenced by its conversations with users.

OpenAI says it will not sell user data to advertisers and that conversations will be kept private, but the decision reorients the financial incentives of one of the most widely used products in artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan discusses with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

