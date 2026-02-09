By creating a housing fund, Wyoming would join most other states in addressing affordability

More states in the Mountain West are creating housing funds to address the affordability crises. That could soon include Wyoming, where lawmakers may decide to put $30 million into a new state account.

It’s yet to be seen if the initiative will gain momentum. It comes at a time when lawmakers are considering big cuts to the state budget.

Wyoming is one of two states nationwide without a housing fund. Mississippi is the other, according to the Wyoming Community Development Authority.

If the legislature does pass a bill, local governments, nonprofits and housing authorities would be able to apply for low-interest loans. Money could go toward buying land, constructing housing, repairing buildings, creating public infrastructure and more.

“Those requests can be customized to whatever needs the community is facing,” said Rep. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie), who is part of the bipartisan group sponsoring the bill .

For example, if a community needs more housing for firefighters and healthcare workers, it could apply for a loan to help meet that need.

“Or if a community’s like, ‘You know what, we need senior housing that’s affordable,’ then they can do that,” Sherwood added.

A 2024 study from the Wyoming Community Development Authority found the state needs to add between 20,700 and 38,600 units between 2021 and 2030 to meet demand. The agency has advocated for the state to create a flexible housing fund.

“A key benefit of a flexible housing development fund is that Wyoming can structure it to serve specific populations that cannot be served using federal housing resources,” states the group’s statewide housing plan .

Similar bills to create a housing fund have failed in Wyoming in the past, since many members of the Republican supermajority are resistant to involving the government in housing. In 2025, House leadership chose not to introduce similar legislation , after it was filed.

“Fiddling with housing, you know, it gums up the wheels of the free market,” Sen. Bon Ide (R-Casper) previously told Wyoming Public Radio.

Sherwood said she’s optimistic the fund could get more support this time around, since it just includes loans, not grants.

The neighboring state of Idaho put 50 million federal dollars towards a workforce housing fund in 2022. Before that, Colorado started funding a similar account in 2012, and New Mexico established a housing fund in 2005.

Arizona , Nevada and Utah have had housing funds for decades.

The Wyoming legislative session kicks off on Feb. 9.

