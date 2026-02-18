© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

8 backcountry skiers confirmed dead in avalanche near Castle Peak; search shifts to recovery

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:51 AM PST
Two first responders in winter weather gear are standing in the snow, preparing to start a search.
Courtesy Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Emergency first responders in Castle Peak, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

Authorities say at least eight backcountry skiers are confirmed dead after an avalanche near Castle Peak, north of Interstate 80 near Donner Summit. One skier remains missing.

Officials say nine skiers are believed to have died in the avalanche — seven women and two men. Eight victims have been located and confirmed deceased, and one person remains missing.

Nevada County Sheriff, Shannon Moon, said the operation has officially shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission as crews continue to face dangerous weather and avalanche conditions.

“Our focus remains on recovering, but the snow and the unsure conditions are creating an issue to make sure that we can safely do that,” Moon said. “We did have a conversation with the families of the folks that are still outstanding, and let them know that our mission has gone from a rescue to a recovery.”

The avalanche struck around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in remote terrain within the Tahoe National Forest. The group was on a guided three-day ski tour with Blackbird Mountain Guides.

Fifteen people were on the trip. Six survived, one guide and five clients. Two people were injured; one has been treated and released, and the other remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly 50 responders from multiple agencies deployed in heavy snow, strong winds, and near-zero visibility. Officials say ongoing high avalanche danger continues to impede access to the remote backcountry site.

The sheriff said families have been notified and asked for privacy. The names of those killed have not been released. Authorities confirmed that one of the victims is the spouse of a search and rescue member.

Recovery efforts are ongoing.
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma