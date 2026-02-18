8 backcountry skiers confirmed dead in avalanche near Castle Peak; search shifts to recovery

Officials say nine skiers are believed to have died in the avalanche — seven women and two men. Eight victims have been located and confirmed deceased, and one person remains missing.

Nevada County Sheriff, Shannon Moon, said the operation has officially shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission as crews continue to face dangerous weather and avalanche conditions.

“Our focus remains on recovering, but the snow and the unsure conditions are creating an issue to make sure that we can safely do that,” Moon said. “We did have a conversation with the families of the folks that are still outstanding, and let them know that our mission has gone from a rescue to a recovery.”

The avalanche struck around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in remote terrain within the Tahoe National Forest. The group was on a guided three-day ski tour with Blackbird Mountain Guides.

Fifteen people were on the trip. Six survived, one guide and five clients. Two people were injured; one has been treated and released, and the other remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly 50 responders from multiple agencies deployed in heavy snow, strong winds, and near-zero visibility. Officials say ongoing high avalanche danger continues to impede access to the remote backcountry site.

The sheriff said families have been notified and asked for privacy. The names of those killed have not been released. Authorities confirmed that one of the victims is the spouse of a search and rescue member.

Recovery efforts are ongoing.

