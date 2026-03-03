How GLP-1s helped a Rhode Island mom get sober after battling alcoholism

There’s been a lot of buzz over the last year about the use of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro — all the rage for weight loss — to treat cravings for addictive substances, including drugs and alcohol. While more study is needed, some addiction specialists prescribe them as an adjunct to behavioral and lifestyle treatments.

Now, a pilot program at the Open Doors transitional home, a Rhode Island non-profit, has offered the drugs to 18 of its residents, many of whom say the GLP-1s, along with the other supports offered there, have changed their lives.

/ Gina Roberts battled alcoholism for years before trying the GLP-1 treatments. (Courtesy of Gina Roberts)

Among them is Rhode Island mother Gina Roberts, who battled alcoholism for years — eventually losing her son to foster care — before trying the GLP-1 treatments. She says her cravings have stopped, she’s been sober for two years, moved into her own apartment, and regained custody of her son.

Host Robin Young talks to Roberts and addiction medicine specialist Steven Klein, from the Caron Treatment Center in Pennsylvania, which partnered with Open Doors. The Center for Addiction Science, Policy and Research has also been part of the program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

