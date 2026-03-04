© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Correspondent': Virginia Evans' best-selling debut is a novel in letters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 4, 2026 at 8:56 AM PST
The cover of "The Correspondent" and author Virginia Evans. (Courtesy of Crown and Austin Joffe)
Courtesy of Crown and Austin Joffe
The cover of "The Correspondent" and author Virginia Evans. (Courtesy of Crown and Austin Joffe)

Since Virginia Evans‘ debut novel “The Correspondent” was published in April 2025, has become a phenomenon. The novel topped the New York Times’ best-seller list for hardcover fiction in February.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Evans about the book, which is a novel in letters about a retired attorney.

Book excerpt: ‘The Correspondent’

By Virginia Evans

Excerpted from “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans. Copyright © 2026 by Virginia Evans. Published in the United States by Crown, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom