The Mountain West’s outdoor economy continues to grow – but pace may be slowing

Spending time outside is big – and growing – business in the Mountain West. But broader economic headwinds are starting to pose challenges.

Outdoor recreation generated $1.3 trillion dollars in economic output in 2024, making up 2.4% of the country’s GDP and supporting more than 5 million jobs.

The figures come from annual data published by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. The report, released Thursday, was delayed because of the government shutdown last fall.

The numbers show outdoor recreation is a bigger part of the U.S. economy than sectors like farming, mining and utilities, according to the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), which represents 110,000 outdoor businesses.

The sector remains an economic powerhouse, said Jessica Turner, president of ORR. Since 2012, it has grown 43.3% in real terms. Output increased 2.7% over 2023, though the pace slowed compared with the 3.6% increase between 2022 and 2023. Industry leaders said inflation was a major factor. Outdoor businesses were also saddled with the Trump administration’s tariff increases.

“Affordability and uncertainty weighed on purchases and trips,” said Turner. “These trends are still being experienced today. Wallets are thinner, trips are shorter and purchases are fewer.”

Demand for outdoor activity, however, remains strong, said Kai Twanmoh, head of brand engagement for the outdoor mapping company AllTrails.

“As more people step away from their screens and the news cycle, we are predicting new highs for outdoor recreation interest and growth,” she said.

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Outdoor recreation plays a large role in Mountain West economies relative to other sectors.

Colorado is the only Mountain West state among the top outdoor recreation economies, ranking 10th with $18.1 billion in output.

“Outdoor recreation is one of the cornerstones of Colorado’s economy and culture,” said Conor Hall, director of Colorado’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry. “Whether it’s hiking local trails, paddling our rivers, or spending a weekend under the stars, these experiences support businesses, sustain jobs, and strengthen communities across the state. The latest data is a clear reminder that protecting access to the outdoors and investing in responsible recreation is critical to keeping Colorado’s outdoor economy strong.”

But outdoor recreation plays an ever larger role in some Mountain West states. The industry is especially central to Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, all of which rank among the top 10 states where outdoor recreation makes up the biggest share of economic activity.

“Outdoor recreation continues to be a strong economic driver in Wyoming, with around 16,000 jobs and over a billion dollars of economic impact," said Mark Tesoro, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation.

Nevada and Arizona saw some of the fastest growth in their outdoor economies between 2023 and 2024.

Across the Mountain West, snow sports and hunting, shooting and trapping generate major revenue. Hunting, shooting and trapping are the largest outdoor recreation industries in Arizona and Wyoming. Colorado leads the country in the snow sports economy, while Utah ranks third.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

