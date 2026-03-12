© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a partner of the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional newsroom exploring the issues that define our region – from land and water to urban growth to culture and heritage. The bureau is a partnership with NPR and public media stations that serve Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Record-breaking heat expected in the Mountain West

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:31 PM PDT
Mean Temperature Percentiles in the US.
NOAA
/
nClimGrid-Monthly
Western heat wave

If you thought it has been unusually warm this winter, you are right. Much of the Mountain West has seen record-breaking heat since December - a trend that’s expected to continue into spring.

Winter doesn’t officially end until March 20 but this season’s heat has been so extreme that federal scientists are already calling it a record-breaker. It ranks as the nation’s second warmest winter in 131 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In the Mountain West, NOAA categorized large portions of Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico as as “much above average” in February. Additionally, pockets in several of those states were considered the “warmest” ever.

Dan Berc is a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the Las Vegas National Weather Service who said high temperatures will persist through the end of the winter.

“We’ll be above normal in Denver and Boise. Down here in the desert southwest, in Las Vegas and Phoenix, we’re going to be seeing historic levels of heat next week.”

Temperatures in parts of the southwest are predicted to hover around 100 degrees. And Berc believes this regional trend will continue.

“We’re looking at extreme events to become more common. And this is one we’ve never really seen here in recorded history–this level of heat, this early in the season.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
Tags
MWNB
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
See stories by Yvette Fernandez