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'First They Came for My College' documentary chronicles upheaval at New College of Florida

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
A still from "First They Came for My College." (Courtesy of Harry Hanbury Productions and Otis Lucas Productions)
Courtesy of Harry Hanbury Productions and Otis Lucas Productions
A still from "First They Came for My College." (Courtesy of Harry Hanbury Productions and Otis Lucas Productions)

In 2023, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to remake New College, a small liberal arts school in Sarasota.

Those efforts, and their effects on students and faculty, are documented in the new film “First They Came for My College.”

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with the film’s director, Patrick Bresnan, and Amy Reid, the former New College professor and director of the gender studies program, who appears in the film.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom