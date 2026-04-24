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Nevada State Government
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Guests discuss partisan dynamics in the CD2 primary and Nevada’s proposed voter ID law

By Bert Johnson
Published April 24, 2026 at 8:51 AM PDT
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, people vote at a polling place in Las Vegas. Nevada, the third state to vote on the presidential primary next year, is supposed to offer Democrats something different. It's more diverse than largely white Iowa and New Hampshire. Its population is working class, urbanized and increasingly blue. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher
/
AP

On this month’s Purple Politics Nevada, guest host Bert Johnson spoke with UNR Associate Professor of Political Science Jeremy Gelman about the wide-open primary for Northern Nevada’s Congressional District 2. Gelman broke down the likely frontrunners from both major parties and the role national politics could play in the race. Then, David Gibbs from Repair the Vote and Kerry Durmick from All Voting is Local Action joined the show to discuss Ballot Question 7, which would amend the Nevada Constitution to require photo ID at the polls. Listen to the full episode to hear their positions on the measure, which passed in 2024 with 73% voter approval.

Tags
2026 Election 2026 electionCongressional District 2Voter IDNorthern Nevada
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.