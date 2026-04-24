Guests discuss partisan dynamics in the CD2 primary and Nevada’s proposed voter ID law

On this month’s Purple Politics Nevada, guest host Bert Johnson spoke with UNR Associate Professor of Political Science Jeremy Gelman about the wide-open primary for Northern Nevada’s Congressional District 2. Gelman broke down the likely frontrunners from both major parties and the role national politics could play in the race. Then, David Gibbs from Repair the Vote and Kerry Durmick from All Voting is Local Action joined the show to discuss Ballot Question 7, which would amend the Nevada Constitution to require photo ID at the polls. Listen to the full episode to hear their positions on the measure, which passed in 2024 with 73% voter approval.