Alexis Meruelo: On being a business woman and giving back to the community

Philanthropist and founder of the Business of Her conference, Alexis Meruelo, talked to KUNR’s Emilio Milo. Meruelo shared her upbringing and current work in promoting women in business.

So, coming from the Meruelo family, an important Latino family in Nevada, what does that mean to you?

“I'm very proud of how far my family's come, what we've been able to achieve and to accomplish… It’s by no lack of effort or drive or dedication. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into creating what [it] is today. A lot of gratitude for the resources, the businesses, the team members, the community, everybody that comes together and so I have a lot of gratitude, and as well as a lot of pride in being Latinos, in being business owners and entrepreneurs and being able to bring people with us.”

Being an activist for women in business and in the professional world, what can you tell people who are women, who identify as women who want to enter business, but feel that sort of strain on them and the scariness of entering that world?

“When I started to learn the facts and the realities of being a woman in business, I started to see that there's a lot of things that could be improved [and] there were societal constructs placed upon us as women. There’s a reason when we walk into a room and all of a sudden we're like, ‘oh I'm going to immediately take notes, because that's all I'm worth…’ I know I have my own set of values. I have my own worth. I shouldn't, as a woman, be holding back or think I'm less than or worthy of.”

“Now when I talk to young girls and when I talk to young women, one of the key things I always tell them is you're in the room for a reason, and although you may feel imposter syndrome, I want you to know that that's not your fault.”

And in terms of your work in Nevada, what have you invested in to help understand the circumstances and current happenings of women within the state?

“Last year, I actually partnered with the Nevada Women's Fund to fund a research project for the state of women in Nevada. I think when you go to try and understand your community and people, it's really hard to do it without the facts, right? It's really hard to do it without real numbers. And a study on women in Nevada hadn't been done since 2015.”

“How can you try and create funding or get support or rally around a cause when you don't really know what the current status is of something. I think one of the ones that I'm most interested in doubling down on and actually doing more research on is the cost of childcare in this country, as well as the cost of what it takes to raise a child in this country, and how the state can be more supportive for mothers.”

What are the endeavors you're pursuing now, and how satisfied are you, and where are you at with them?

“You know, right now, I think I am so truly fulfilled by the work… But my next endeavors and projects include launching and growing a national women's conference in Las Vegas. I would also love to potentially write a second book, so putting that out into the universe. I can continue to give money and grant money to try and solve a problem, or try and provide resources at a problem… but why not try and change the structure instead? And so lately, I've been thinking about the idea of potentially funding and putting into writing a bill and seeing how I can maybe lobby something for women and women's rights in Nevada.”

