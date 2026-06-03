3rd Annual NAMIWalks Northern Nevada 5K and 1 Mile Walk
3rd Annual NAMIWalks Northern Nevada 5K and 1 Mile Walk
NAMIWalks Northern Nevada raises awareness about mental health in our community. Participants stand together in support family, friends, and loved ones experiencing mental health conditions. Lend your voice by joining us!
This event welcomes and encourages families to participate. Strollers are welcome on the 1 mile course. Sign up the whole family and join us for an uplifting event! We will have local community vendors and food trucks at the event, as well as fitness demonstrations, arts and crafts activities, and more!
Sunday, September 20, 2026
9:00AM-1:00PM
Edward C. Reed High School, Sparks
Reed High School
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NAMI Northern Nevada
775-433-1470
info@naminorthernnevada.org
Reed High School
1350 Baring BlvdSparks, Nevada 89434
775-843-4054
cdayton@goblueteam.com