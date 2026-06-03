3rd Annual NAMIWalks Northern Nevada 5K and 1 Mile Walk

NAMIWalks Northern Nevada raises awareness about mental health in our community. Participants stand together in support family, friends, and loved ones experiencing mental health conditions. Lend your voice by joining us!

This event welcomes and encourages families to participate. Strollers are welcome on the 1 mile course. Sign up the whole family and join us for an uplifting event! We will have local community vendors and food trucks at the event, as well as fitness demonstrations, arts and crafts activities, and more!

Sunday, September 20, 2026

9:00AM-1:00PM

Edward C. Reed High School, Sparks