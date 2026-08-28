4th Annual Nacho's Fuzzballs Bowling Tournament

What began as a heartfelt tribute to a beloved Maine Coon, named Nacho Kitty has now become an annual tradition. Bringing together our community for bowling, fun, and a whole lot of love for homeless pets.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 3, 2026, and get ready to strike down some pins this year at Coconut Bowl at Wild Island. Making this event even easier for our Reno community, SPCA-NN alumni, and supporters to join!

This tournament helps keep pets with families who love them when an unexpected veterinary emergency arises. What started as one family’s way of honoring their beloved cat has grown into an incredible community tradition, helping raise thousands of dollars for pets to receive the care they need when it matters most.

This event is open to anyone, and you don’t have to bowl to join in on the fun! Come down, cheer on the teams, enter raffles to win prizes, and help raise funds for homeless pets in our care.

Tournament bowlers must be 18+. Check-in begins at 1 PM, and bowling begins at 2 PM