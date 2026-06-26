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80's Night with New Wave Crave for Artown at Reno Public Market

80's Night with New Wave Crave for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Jul 24, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Get ready for 80s Night with New Wave Crave, the high-energy tribute band that's bringing all the iconic hits from Madonna, The B-52's, Cyndi Lauper, The Cure, and more! Dance the night away to infectious synth-pop beats and classic 80s hits as the band delivers an unforgettable performance. With thrilling pinball machines, nostalgic 80s art, and a DeLorean adding to the fun, RPM's ultimate celebration of the New Wave decade is the place to be! Don't miss out on 80s Night with New Wave Crave—an electrifying blast from the past!

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/80s-night-with-new-wave-crave-for-artown

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com